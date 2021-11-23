Celebration of Life:Graveside
Name:Caroline S. Hamilton
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Memorial Visitation Location: 
Memorial Visitation Date: 
Memorial Visitation Start: 
Memorial Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Caroline passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

