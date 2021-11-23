Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.