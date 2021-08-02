|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Carolyn Allen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 6
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Christ's Pantry, Fremont Lutheran Church or Mt. Hope Cemetery, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Burial will take place prior to the funeral service at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
