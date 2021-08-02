Carolyn Allen
Buy Now
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Carolyn Allen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:98 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 7, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 6 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Christ's Pantry, Fremont Lutheran Church or Mt. Hope Cemetery, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Burial will take place prior to the funeral service at Mt. Hope Cemetery. 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

