Service:Funeral
Name:Carolyn Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 15, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, June 14, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com