|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carolyn Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Carolyn Baker, 80 of Glenwood, Iowa
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.