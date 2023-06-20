Service:Graveside
Name:Carolyn Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Irvine, California
Previous: Essex, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:

Hastings Cemetery - Hastings, Iowa 

Visitation Location:

No visitation scheduled 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Hastings Cemetery   
Notes:Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband Wayne who passed away in 2006.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.