|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Carolyn Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Irvine, California
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 22, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
Hastings Cemetery - Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|No visitation scheduled
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Hastings Cemetery
|Notes:
|Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband Wayne who passed away in 2006. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Carolyn Clark, 89, of Irvine, California, formerly of Essex, Iowa
Pat Leece
