|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Carolyn F. (Winell) Sadler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Wilcox, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Wilcox Cemetery Association
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, MO
|Notes:
|Carolyn passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at a health care center in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Carolyn F. Sadler, 79, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
