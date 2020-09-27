Carolyn F. Sadler
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Carolyn F. (Winell) Sadler 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Wilcox, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 30, 2020 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Wilcox Cemetery Association 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, MO 
Notes:Carolyn passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at a health care center in Maryville.   www.bramfuneralhome.com

