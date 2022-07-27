Carolyn Hansen, Omaha

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
Carolyn Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|From:
|Omaha
|Previous:
|College Springs
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 29th
|Time:
|1:30pm
|Location:
Great Hall at Lauritzen Gardens- 100 Bancroft St, Omaha, NE 68108
|Visitation Location:
Westside Community Center- 3534 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144
|Visitation Day and Date:
Thursday, July 28th
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's honor to:
- Soul Hope (https://soulhopefoundation.com)
-Bridge Church (https://www.bridgeomaha.org)
-Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (Imaginationlibary.com)
-Save the Elephants (https://www.savetheelephants.org)
-METAvivor (https://www.metavivor.org)
-Lauritzen Gardens (https://www.lauritzengardens.org/Give)
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Carolyn requested that guests wear either her favorite color, orange, or floral patterns to honor the vibrancy that she brought to her everyday life, in lieu of black.
