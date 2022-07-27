Carolyn Hansen, Omaha
Service:Funeral 
Name:
Carolyn Hansen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 
From:Omaha 
Previous:College Springs 
Day and Date:Friday, July 29th 
Time:1:30pm 
Location:
Great Hall at Lauritzen Gardens- 100 Bancroft St, Omaha, NE 68108
Visitation Location:
Westside Community Center- 3534 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Visitation Day and Date:
Thursday, July 28th
Visitation Start:6:00pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm 
Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's honor to:
- Soul Hope (https://soulhopefoundation.com)
-Bridge Church (https://www.bridgeomaha.org)
-Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (Imaginationlibary.com)
-Save the Elephants (https://www.savetheelephants.org)
-METAvivor (https://www.metavivor.org)
-Lauritzen Gardens (https://www.lauritzengardens.org/Give)
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:
Carolyn requested that guests wear either her favorite color, orange, or floral patterns to honor the vibrancy that she brought to her everyday life, in lieu of black.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.