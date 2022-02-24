Carolyn J. (Mutchler) Crawford, 73, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Carolyn J. (Mutchler) Crawford
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Thursday, March 3, 2022 
Time:1:30 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Christian Church - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Carolyn's name directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Will be held at a later date. 
Notes:Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

