|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Carolyn J. (Mutchler) Crawford
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Christian Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Carolyn's name directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Will be held at a later date.
|Notes:
|Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
Anniversaries
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25