Carolyn Joan (Mutchler) Crawford, 73, of Villisca, Iowa
Name:Carolyn Joan (Mutchler) Crawford
Age:73
From:Villisca, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

