|Service:
|Services are Pending
|Name:
|Carolyn Joan (Mutchler) Crawford
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
Anniversaries
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25