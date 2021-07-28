Service:Memorial
Name:Carolyn June Gillham
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location:

There is no visitation

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Carolyn Gillham Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

