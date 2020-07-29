Service:Funeral 
Name:Carolyn Price
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Lincoln, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date:Friday, July 31, 2020
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 31
Visitation Start:1 p.m.
Visitation End:2 p.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com