Carolyn M Everett, 74, Corning, IA
Service:                                             Graveside Service
Name: Carolyn Marie Everett
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Corning, Iowa
Previous: Villisca, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Time: 2 pm
Location: Nodaway Cemetery
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Can be made to: Choice, Inc. 600 8th St., Corning, IA 50841 for Special Olympics Equipment and Activities. 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Nodaway Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

