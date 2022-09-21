Carolyn M. Hansen
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:57 
From:Maryville, MO  
Previous:Clearmont, MO area 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 27, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:HIgh Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO
Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.