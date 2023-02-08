Service:Pending 
Name:Carolyn M. Sederburg
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church or People For Paws.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

