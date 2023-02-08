Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.