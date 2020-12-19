Service:  Celebration of Life 
Name: Carolyn Mae McCunn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:  82 
From:  Onawa, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa  
Day and Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:  Rush Family Chapel in Onawa 
Visitation Location: at the Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 
Visitation Start:  5:00 PM 
Visitation End: 7:00 PM 
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:   
Cemetery: Private Family Burial at a later date at the Jordan Cemetery, Rural Soldier, Iowa
Notes:www.rushfamilycareservice.com

