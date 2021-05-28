Carolyn Meyer
Service:Memorial Mass
Name:Carolyn Meyer
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time:10:30am
Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 31, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes:Rosary at 5:30pm on Monday, May 31, 2021 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church

