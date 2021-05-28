|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Carolyn Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|New Nodaway Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Rosary at 5:30pm on Monday, May 31, 2021 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Carolyn Meyer, 71, Maryville, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.