Carolyn Plumer
Service: Funeral
Name: Carolyn Plumer
Pronunciation: ploom-er
Age: 95
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church - Mineola
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private family burial
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at

https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/643604/carolyn-plumer/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.