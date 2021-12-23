Carolyn Rosenbohm, 78, Rock Port, Missouri
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Carolyn Rosenbohm
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.