Carolyn Strong
Service: Private family service
Name: Carolyn Strong
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Carolyn passed away December 3, 2021 at the CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.