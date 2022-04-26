Carolyn Treese
Service: Graveside Services
Name: Carolyn Treese
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time: 11:00am
Location: Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Hopkins Cemetery Association
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.