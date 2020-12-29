Carrol Bruntmyer
Service: Funeral 
Name: Carrol Bruntmyer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 am
Visitation End: 11:00 am
Memorials:Holt County Cancer Fund
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery: Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

