|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Carrol Lee "Bud" Boyles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Savannah, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In Bud's name to a charity of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Bud passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at a care facility in Columbia, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Carrol L. "Bud" Boyles, 83, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
