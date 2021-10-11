Carrol L. "Bud" Boyles
Service:Funeral 
Name:Carrol Lee "Bud" Boyles 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Savannah, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, October 15, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 14, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:In Bud's name to a charity of the donor's choice. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Bud passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at a care facility in Columbia, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

