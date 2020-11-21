Service:Pending 
Name:Carroll E. Polsley
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:Coin, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Carroll passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

