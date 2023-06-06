|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral Service
|Name:
|Carroll G. Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 13, 2023
|Time:
|1:0 PM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday June 12, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the American Heart Association
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Carroll passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Accura Heathcare of Shenandoah in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Carroll G. Carlson, 89, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
