|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Carroll G. Fischer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Easton, Missouri
|Previous:
|Watson, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 22, 2023
|Time:
|2:30 P.M.
|Location:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 22, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Linden Christian Church, Rock Port.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Carroll G. Fischer, 91, Easton, Missouri
