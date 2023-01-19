Service: Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Carroll G. Fischer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Easton, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri
Day and Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time: 2:30 P.M.
Location: High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 22, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 2:00 P.M.
Memorials: Linden Christian Church, Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery, Watson.
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

