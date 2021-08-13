Cassandra L. "Cassie" Wilmes, 38, Springfield, MO
Service:Memorial
Name:Cassandra "Cassie" Wilmes
Age:38
From:Springfield, MO
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO  64468
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:Cassie Wilmes passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021, in Springfield, MO. She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

