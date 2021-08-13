|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Cassandra "Cassie" Wilmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|38
|From:
|Springfield, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Cassie Wilmes passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021, in Springfield, MO. She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Cassandra L. "Cassie" Wilmes, 38, Springfield, MO
Bram Funeral Home
