Cassie L. Eckstein
Service:Memorial 
Name:Cassie L. (Westcott) Eckstein 
Pronunciation: 
Age:40 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time:1:30 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 4, 2022 
Visitation Start:12:00 PM 
Visitation End:1:30 PM 
Memorials:American Cancer Society 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date. 
Notes:Cassie passed away at Mosiac Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on Thursday July 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

