Service:Celebration of Life at a later date
Name:Catherine “Cathy” Elaine (Connett) Busby 
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Idaho Falls, Idaho 
Previous:Oakland IA, Goodland KS, LaCrosse KS 
Day and Date:September 15, 2022 
Time:TBD, Please contact family 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Eckersell Funeral Home, Rigby ID 83442 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

