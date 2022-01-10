|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Catherine Grashorn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|St Mary's Catholic Church Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St Mary's Catholic Church Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|8:30 am
|Visitation End:
|9:30 am
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Catherine Grashorn, 86, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
Anniversaries
-
Jan 10