Catherine Grashorn, 86, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                             Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Catherine Grashorn
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Time: 10 am
Location: St Mary's Catholic Church Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location: St Mary's Catholic Church Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 8:30 am
Visitation End: 9:30 am
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

