Catherine M. Ross, 91, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Catherine M. Ross
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Catherine passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Tabor Manor Care Center, Tabor, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
