|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Cathi Fulton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 26, 2021
|Time:
|1 PM
|Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church-Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church-Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Grove Cemetery, Page County, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Cathi Fulton, 74, of Villisca, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
