|Service:
|Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Kathleen "Cathy" Dennis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Anita, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 17, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita.
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
|Notes:
Cathy Dennis, 73, of Anita, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Thursday February 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.A rosary will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Saturday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kathleen's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Cathy Dennis, 73, of Anita
Roland Funeral Home
