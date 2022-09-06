|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Cathy Stephens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Tanner Foss Project or Malvern United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648511/cathy-stephens/
Cathy Stephens, 74, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
