|Service:
|Funeral Celebration
|Name:
|Cedric Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Sed-rick
|Age:
|22
|From:
|Clearfield
|Previous:
|Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ February 10, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ February 9, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7
|Memorials:
|INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clearfield Cemetery ~ Clearfield, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9