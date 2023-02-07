Cedric Nelson
Service:Funeral Celebration
Name:Cedric Nelson
Pronunciation:Sed-rick
Age:22
From:Clearfield
Previous:Iowa
Day and Date:Friday ~ February 10, 2023
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7
Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Clearfield Cemetery ~ Clearfield, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

