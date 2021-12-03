|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|CG "June" Lindeman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Lyman, Iowa
|Day and Date:
| Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Tuesday, December 7, 2021 (prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be directed to Gideons International
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
| Burial will held be at a later date at Weirich Cemetery, south of Lyman
|Notes:
CG (June) Lindeman, 94, formerly of Lyman, Iowa, passed away December 2, 2021, at 1:55 p.m.
Open visitation will be held from noon – 5:30 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 7th at Roland Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Wednesday.
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for CG’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
CG (June) Lindeman, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa, formerly of Lyman, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
