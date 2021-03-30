|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Chad Beardmore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|45
|From:
|Ralston, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 8, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials to Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association and Glenwood Booster Club.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
