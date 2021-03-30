Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Chad Beardmore
Pronunciation: 
Age:45
From:Ralston, Nebraska
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:The family will direct memorials to Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association and Glenwood Booster Club.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

