Chad Harold
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Chad Harold
Pronunciation: 
Age: 41
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Time: 2 PM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Open viewing and visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Visitation Start: Noon
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: to the family
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

