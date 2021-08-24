|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Charlene Gohlinghorst
|Pronunciation:
|Gawl ing horst
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6 PM
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|Montgomery County Family YMCA for youth programs
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Salem Cemetery-rural Montgomery County, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Charlene Gohlinghorst, 73, of Red Oak,Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
