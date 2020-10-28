|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Charlene Swain
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lewis, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 1, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 31, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will take place prior to the service at 1:00 p.m., at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
|Notes:
Charlene Swain, 75, of Griswold, Iowa, formerly of Lewis, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Charlene’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Charlene Swain, 75, of Griswold, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.