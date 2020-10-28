Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Charlene Swain
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous:Lewis, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, November 1, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 31, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will take place prior to the service at 1:00 p.m., at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
Notes:
Charlene Swain, 75, of Griswold, Iowa, formerly of Lewis, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Charlene’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

