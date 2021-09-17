Charlene Thompson
Service:Graveside 
Name:Charlene Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time:2:00 pm
Location:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 pm 
Visitation End:1:30 pm 
Memorials:Childrens' Mercy Hospital
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

