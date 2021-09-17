|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Charlene Thompson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|1:30 pm
|Memorials:
|Childrens' Mercy Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Charlene Thompson, 90, Maryville, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
