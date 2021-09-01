Charlene White
Service:Funeral
Name:Charlene White
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous:Glenwood, IA
Day and Date:Friday, September 3, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 3, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church - Glenwood
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:East Liberty Cemetery - Malvern
Notes:

Charlene passed away August 31, 2021 at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.