Charles Anstey, 94, Massena

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Charles Anstey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Massena, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, rural Cumberland.
|Visitation Location:
|Lamb Funeral Home in Massena
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|A Rosary will be cited at 5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|St. Timothy’s Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena www.lambfuneralhomes.com
|Cemetery:
|St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery
|Notes:
|A luncheon will be at the church hall following the burial.
