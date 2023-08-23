Charles Anstey, 94, Massena
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Charles Anstey 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Massena, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 26, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, rural Cumberland. 
Visitation Location:Lamb Funeral Home in Massena 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 25, 2023 
Visitation Start:A Rosary will be cited at 5:00pm
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:St. Timothy’s Catholic Church 
Funeral Home:The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena www.lambfuneralhomes.com
Cemetery:St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery 
Notes:A luncheon will be at the church hall following the burial. 

