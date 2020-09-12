Charles A. "Butch" Baker, Jr.
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Charles "Butch" Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 14, 2020
Time:11:00am
Location:St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 13, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes:Rosary 5:30pm Sunday September 13, 2020 at St. Gregorys 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.