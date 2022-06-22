Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Charles Varellas
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Riverton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Riverton Cemetery
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Riverton Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home: Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

