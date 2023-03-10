|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Charles Templeman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 14, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the First United Methodist Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
|Notes:
Charles “Charlie” Templeman, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Charles' family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Charles “Charlie” Templeman, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
