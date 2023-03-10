Charles Templeman
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Charles Templeman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the First United Methodist Church.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.

Notes:

Charles “Charlie” Templeman, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Charles' family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

