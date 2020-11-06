Chuck Irvin
Service:Open Viewing
Name:Charles "Chuck" Irvin
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, November 9, 2020 
Time:10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. 
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah

Viewing Information:Family will not be present. Masks and social distancing will be required.   
Memorials:Congregational Church or Shenandoah Veterans Museum
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Chuck passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Funeral and Graveside Services will be private.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

