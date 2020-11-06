|Service:
|Open Viewing
|Name:
|Charles "Chuck" Irvin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 9, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
|Location:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Viewing Information:
|Family will not be present. Masks and social distancing will be required.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Congregational Church or Shenandoah Veterans Museum
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Chuck passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Funeral and Graveside Services will be private.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Charles "Chuck" Irvin, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
