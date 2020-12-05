|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Charles Turner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11 am
|Visitation End:
|6 pm
|Memorials:
|Taylor County Veterans Affairs
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Charles "Chuck" Turner, 82, New Market, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
