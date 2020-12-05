Charles "Chuck" Turner, 82, New Market, IA
Buy Now
Service:                                            Graveside 
Name:Charles Turner
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:New Market, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 10, 2020
Time:2 pm
Location:Memory Cemetery
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Visitation Start:11 am
Visitation End:6 pm
Memorials:Taylor County Veterans Affairs
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.