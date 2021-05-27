Chuck Wyant
Service:Prayer 
Name:Charles O. "Chuck" Wyant
Age:69
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, May 30, 2021
Time:4:00 PM 
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs
Visitation Location:at the Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, May 30, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Micah House or New Visions Homeless Shelter
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski 
