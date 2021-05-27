|Service:
|Prayer
|Name:
|Charles O. "Chuck" Wyant
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Time:
|4:00 PM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs
|Visitation Location:
|at the Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Micah House or New Visions Homeless Shelter
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
