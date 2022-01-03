|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Charles Donald Douglass, II
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Tabor Community Building
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
