|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Charles Eugene Giggar
|Pronunciation:
|Gee-gar
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Miriam Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Charlie passed away at home on July 27, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Charles E. Giggar, 56, Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
