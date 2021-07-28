Charles E. Giggar
Service:Graveside 
Name:Charles Eugene Giggar
Pronunciation:Gee-gar 
Age:56 
From:Ravenwood, MO 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 31, 2021 
Time:3:00 PM 
Location:Miriam Cemetery 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Charlie passed away at home on July 27, 2021.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

